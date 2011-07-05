ADVERTISEMENT
After Relocation, an Endangered Species Stops Avoiding Predator Scents
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 6, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers find that conserving marsupials on a predator-free island dampens their avoidance behaviors, which could mean trouble for their reintroduction to mainland Australia.
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Feb 27, 2014
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Native Frogs Beat Invasive Toads
Dan Cossins
| Mar 8, 2013
| 2 min read
Native Australian frog tadpoles outcompete the tadpoles of the invasive cane toad, suggesting the native frogs could form part of a suburban control program.
Behavior Brief
Megan Scudellari
| Feb 21, 2012
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Dead Cane Toads Are Deadly
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 5, 2011
| 1 min read
The deadly-when-eaten invasive amphibians that have been plaguing Australian wildlife for years continue to poison even after they’re dead.
