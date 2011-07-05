ADVERTISEMENT
After Relocation, an Endangered Species Stops Avoiding Predator Scents
Abby Olena, PhD | Jun 6, 2018 | 4 min read
Researchers find that conserving marsupials on a predator-free island dampens their avoidance behaviors, which could mean trouble for their reintroduction to mainland Australia.
Behavior Brief
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Feb 27, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Native Frogs Beat Invasive Toads
Dan Cossins | Mar 8, 2013 | 2 min read
Native Australian frog tadpoles outcompete the tadpoles of the invasive cane toad, suggesting the native frogs could form part of a suburban control program.
Dead Cane Toads Are Deadly
Edyta Zielinska | Jul 5, 2011 | 1 min read
The deadly-when-eaten invasive amphibians that have been plaguing Australian wildlife for years continue to poison even after they’re dead.
