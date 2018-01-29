ADVERTISEMENT
Air Pollution Tied to Brain Cancer: Study
Air Pollution Tied to Brain Cancer: Study
Inhaling combustion-produced particles may lead to the development of brain tumors.
Air Pollution Tied to Brain Cancer: Study
Air Pollution Tied to Brain Cancer: Study

Inhaling combustion-produced particles may lead to the development of brain tumors.

Inhaling combustion-produced particles may lead to the development of brain tumors.

Sino Biological&nbsp;
CAR Technology in Cancer Therapy: From CAR-T to CAR-NK
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | May 10, 2023 | 4 min read
From early target discovery to preclinical development stages, researchers explore novel strategies for effective cell therapies in cancer treatment.
t cell b cell lymphoma car t-cell therapy chimeric antigen receptor
A Revised CAR T for Lymphoma Has Fewer Side Effects
Kerry Grens | Apr 23, 2019 | 2 min read
An early-stage clinical study finds that none of the 25 patients treated developed neurotoxicity or cytokine release syndrome, common hazards of the cancer immunotherapy.
German Carmakers Funded Tests of Diesel Fumes on Monkeys and Humans
Diana Kwon | Jan 29, 2018 | 2 min read
News reports reveal that Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW funded the organization that conducted the studies.
