Sweet Tooth Gene Tied to Less Body Fat
Kerry Grens | Apr 11, 2018 | 2 min read
A study of more than 450,000 people finds a certain genetic variant associated with eating more carbs is linked to a thicker waist and higher blood pressure, but less fat.  
