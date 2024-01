An investigation by Politico finds the agency has been sitting on an assessment of formaldehyde’s cancer risks for a year and a half.

EPA Stalls Release of Carcinogen Report

EPA Stalls Release of Carcinogen Report

An investigation by Politico finds the agency has been sitting on an assessment of formaldehyde’s cancer risks for a year and a half.

An investigation by Politico finds the agency has been sitting on an assessment of formaldehyde’s cancer risks for a year and a half.