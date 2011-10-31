ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
cassava
cassava
Plant Scourges
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| May 31, 2014
| 1 min read
A sampling of some of the most devastating crop pathogens
Proteinaceous Cassava Lacks Protein
Jef Akst
| Sep 19, 2012
| 2 min read
A
PLOS ONE
study claiming to have jacked up the essential crop with a gene to allow the plant to produce protein is retracted.
Marriage Affects Crop Diversity?
Jef Akst
| Oct 31, 2011
| 1 min read
Nuptial arrangements between members of African farming communities could have influenced the genetic diversity of the staple crop cassava.
