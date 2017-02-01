ADVERTISEMENT
Subjects
celiac disease
celiac disease
The Best Multimedia of 2017
Catherine Offord
| Dec 27, 2017
| 3 min read
Editors’ picks of the year’s best in
The Scientist
infographics.
The Celiac Surge
Catherine Offord
| Jun 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
A rapid increase in the global incidence of the condition has researchers scrambling to understand the causes of the trend, and cope with the consequences.
Infographic: Immune Irritation in the Gut
Catherine Offord
| May 31, 2017
| 2 min read
A look at how gluten affects patients with celiac disease
Viral Trigger for Celiac Disease?
Anna Azvolinsky
| Apr 6, 2017
| 3 min read
A common, seemingly benign human virus can trigger an immune response that leads to celiac disease in a mouse model, researchers show.
Pitcher Plant Enzymes Digest Gluten in Mouse Model
Jenny Rood
| Feb 1, 2017
| 4 min read
A newly discovered protease could break down grain proteins that trigger celiac disease.
