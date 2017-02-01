ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. celiac disease

celiac disease

The Best Multimedia of 2017
Catherine Offord | Dec 27, 2017 | 3 min read
Editors’ picks of the year’s best in The Scientist infographics.
The Celiac Surge
Catherine Offord | Jun 1, 2017 | 10+ min read
A rapid increase in the global incidence of the condition has researchers scrambling to understand the causes of the trend, and cope with the consequences.
Infographic: Immune Irritation in the Gut
Catherine Offord | May 31, 2017 | 2 min read
A look at how gluten affects patients with celiac disease
Viral Trigger for Celiac Disease?
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 6, 2017 | 3 min read
A common, seemingly benign human virus can trigger an immune response that leads to celiac disease in a mouse model, researchers show. 
Pitcher Plant Enzymes Digest Gluten in Mouse Model
Jenny Rood | Feb 1, 2017 | 4 min read
A newly discovered protease could break down grain proteins that trigger celiac disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT