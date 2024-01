In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.

Beyond Skin Deep: Analyzing Melanoma Cells Through Morphology

Beyond Skin Deep: Analyzing Melanoma Cells Through Morphology

In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.

In this webinar, Evelyn Lattmann will discuss how she examined melanoma cell morphology without labels using an AI-based microscope system.