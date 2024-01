The agency cites safety concerns with customers of Genetech who reported getting E. coli infections and sends letters to other stem cell companies reminding them to follow the rules.

FDA Cracks Down on Purveyors of Stem Cell Treatments

FDA Cracks Down on Purveyors of Stem Cell Treatments

FDA Cracks Down on Purveyors of Stem Cell Treatments

The agency cites safety concerns with customers of Genetech who reported getting E. coli infections and sends letters to other stem cell companies reminding them to follow the rules.

The agency cites safety concerns with customers of Genetech who reported getting E. coli infections and sends letters to other stem cell companies reminding them to follow the rules.