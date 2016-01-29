ADVERTISEMENT
  3. centers for medicare and medicaid services

Gilead’s CAR T-Cell Therapy Administered to Just Five Patients in Two Months
Catherine Offord | Dec 17, 2017 | 2 min read
More than 200 people are on waiting lists for the $373,000 treatment as hospitals try to work around problems with insurers. 
Trump Nominates Alex Azar as Health and Human Services Secretary
Catherine Offord | Nov 13, 2017 | 2 min read
The former chief of Eli Lilly USA is picked to replace Tom Price, who stepped down in September amid a controversy over the abuse of taxpayer-funded travel.
Breaking: CDC's Prevention and Public Health Fund Could Be Axed
Kerry Grens | May 4, 2017 | 1 min read
If made law, the American Health Care Act passed today in the US House would eliminate the Obamacare-funded initiative.
Theranos CEO Banned from Running Labs for Two Years
Tanya Lewis | Jul 8, 2016 | 1 min read
Federal regulators also revoked a certificate for the company’s Newark, California lab.
Theranos in Hot Water with CMS
Bob Grant | Jan 29, 2016 | 2 min read
The blood-testing company must respond to the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ allegations of substandard conditions at one of its labs.
