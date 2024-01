The same toxin targets different receptors in prey and conspecifics to deliver either a lethal or non-lethal blow.

How a Centipede Survives its Own Species’ Venom

How a Centipede Survives its Own Species’ Venom

How a Centipede Survives its Own Species’ Venom

The same toxin targets different receptors in prey and conspecifics to deliver either a lethal or non-lethal blow.

The same toxin targets different receptors in prey and conspecifics to deliver either a lethal or non-lethal blow.