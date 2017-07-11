ADVERTISEMENT
cheetah
Overcoming the Challenges of Studying Endangered Animals
Jim Daley
| Jul 1, 2018
| 8 min read
From the difficulty of tracking rare populations to the danger of poachers exploiting distribution data, the complications of studying endangered species require creative solutions from researchers.
Earth Experiencing Sixth Mass Extinction: Study
Kerry Grens
| Jul 11, 2017
| 2 min read
Scientists describe the number of vertebrate species experiencing population declines as “biological annihilation.”
