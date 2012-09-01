ADVERTISEMENT
chemosynthesis

Sold on Symbiosis
Anna Azvolinsky | Jul 1, 2015 | 9 min read
A love of the ocean lured Nicole Dubilier into science; gutless sea worms and their nurturing bacterial symbionts keep her at the leading edge of marine microbiology.
Gutless Worm
The Scientist Staff | Jun 30, 2015 | 1 min read
Meet the digestive tract–lacking oligochaete that has fueled Max Planck researcher Nicole Dubilier’s interest in symbiosis and marine science.
Life on the Ocean Floor, 1977
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 1, 2012 | 2 min read
The discovery of deep-sea hydrothermal vents along the Galápagos Rift revealed a biological Garden of Eden.
Bottom Dwellers
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 1, 2012 | 1 min read
See some of the images brought up from early trips to the Galápagos Rift, where an ecosystem thrives around hydrothermal vents.
