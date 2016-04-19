ADVERTISEMENT
  3. Chicxulub

Animals in North Dakota Died from Chicxulub Asteroid in Mexico
Chia-Yi Hou | Apr 1, 2019 | 3 min read
Fossils reveal the quick death of plants and animals from a massive surge of water after the impact 66 million years ago, which is thought to have spelled the demise of dinosaurs.
Study: Dino Populations Were Waning Before Wipeout
Bob Grant | Apr 19, 2016 | 2 min read
The massive rock that smashed into Earth 66 million years ago killed off many dinosaur species, but the animals were in steady decline for millennia before the cataclysm, researchers report.
