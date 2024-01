By measuring various pollutants in the immediate vicinity of pregnant women and tracking brain development of their children, researchers in Barcelona aim to untangle any influence the former has on the latter.

Study Looks for Effects of Fetal Exposure to Air Pollution

Study Looks for Effects of Fetal Exposure to Air Pollution

Study Looks for Effects of Fetal Exposure to Air Pollution

By measuring various pollutants in the immediate vicinity of pregnant women and tracking brain development of their children, researchers in Barcelona aim to untangle any influence the former has on the latter.

By measuring various pollutants in the immediate vicinity of pregnant women and tracking brain development of their children, researchers in Barcelona aim to untangle any influence the former has on the latter.