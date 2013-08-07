Chinese medicine

ADVERTISEMENT
Rhino Forensics Used to Track Down Poachers and Traffickers
Katarina Zimmer | Jan 8, 2018 | 2 min read
A genetic library for African rhinoceros populations has helped match illegally trafficked products to individual poached animals in more than 120 criminal cases. 
Bile Compound Prevents Diabetes in Mice
Kerry Grens | Nov 14, 2013 | 2 min read
A chemical prevalent in the bear gallbladder abates a cellular stress response and stalls the progression of type 1 diabetes in rodents.
Week in Review: August 5–9
Jef Akst | Aug 9, 2013 | 5 min read
Flu researchers propose H7N9 studies; NIH makes deal to share HeLa genome; herbal “remedies” can cause cancer; scientists record grid cell activity in humans
Cancer-Causing Herbal Remedies
Ruth Williams | Aug 7, 2013 | 3 min read
A potent carcinogen lurks within certain traditional Chinese medicines.
