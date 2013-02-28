ADVERTISEMENT
CSI: Ancient Alexandria
Pat Brown | Mar 1, 2013 | 3 min read
A reexamination of the facts surrounding the death of Cleopatra VII reveals that the Egyptian queen was murdered—and not by an asp.
Book Excerpt from The Murder of Cleopatra
Pat Brown | Feb 28, 2013 | 3 min read
In Chapter 1, “The Coldest Case,” author and criminal profiler Pat Brown sets the scene for her quest to prove that the Egyptian queen did not commit suicide.
