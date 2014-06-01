ADVERTISEMENT
  clothing

Merino Sheep Provide Clue to Curly Hair
Catherine Offord | Mar 23, 2018 | 2 min read
The cells on one side of each wool fiber are longer than the cells on the other, researchers find. 
TS 2015 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens | Dec 14, 2015 | 3 min read
Check out these life science–inspired gifts
TS 2014 Gift Guide
Kerry Grens | Dec 19, 2014 | 3 min read
Presents for the scientists and science-lovers on your shopping list
Waste Not, Want Not
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jun 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers and entrepreneurs divert food waste from landfills by turning it into a variety of ingenious products.
