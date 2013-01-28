ADVERTISEMENT
  3. cloud formation

Ocean Microbes Alter Skies?
Amanda B. Keener | Jul 21, 2015 | 2 min read
Satellite data suggest aerosols from bacteria and phytoplankton seed dense, highly reflective clouds.
Ocean Acidity Affects Climate
Kate Yandell | Aug 27, 2013 | 1 min read
Acidification of the oceans may lead to lower sulfur levels in the atmosphere, worsening the effects of climate change.
Bacteria Are Blowing in the Wind
Sabrina Richards | Jan 28, 2013 | 3 min read
New work shows that bacteria reach miles into the atmosphere, bolstering the notion that microbes can affect precipitation and cloud formation.
