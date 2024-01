Academics will soon be able to make articles freely available in Nature-branded journals for €9,500—with a discounted option available under a pilot program that provides review, but no guarantee of acceptance.

For a Hefty Fee, Nature Journals Offer Open-Access Publishing

For a Hefty Fee, Nature Journals Offer Open-Access Publishing

Academics will soon be able to make articles freely available in Nature-branded journals for €9,500—with a discounted option available under a pilot program that provides review, but no guarantee of acceptance.

Academics will soon be able to make articles freely available in Nature-branded journals for €9,500—with a discounted option available under a pilot program that provides review, but no guarantee of acceptance.