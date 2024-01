Researchers say they have discovered a novel species of comb jelly using video footage, but they couldn’t recover a physical specimen. Is that enough?

Deep-Sea Jelly Reignites Debate on Remote Species Identification

Deep-Sea Jelly Reignites Debate on Remote Species Identification

Researchers say they have discovered a novel species of comb jelly using video footage, but they couldn’t recover a physical specimen. Is that enough?

Researchers say they have discovered a novel species of comb jelly using video footage, but they couldn’t recover a physical specimen. Is that enough?