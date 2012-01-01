comparative effectiveness research

ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: Mind the Measures
Ann C. Bonham | Jun 26, 2013 | 3 min read
The next big thing in medical research is to more comprehensively evaluate its impact.
Obamacare Will Affect Research
Bob Grant | Jun 29, 2012 | 2 min read
The Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Barack Obama's health care reform law contains key provisions that will impact US science funding in the years to come.
Pitch Perfect
Josephine Johnston | Jan 1, 2012 | 6 min read
Academic detailing has the potential to significantly improve clinical practice.
