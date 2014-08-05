ADVERTISEMENT
Special Report
Surgisphere Sows Confusion About Another Unproven COVID-19 Drug
The company behind a now-discredited study on hydroxychloroquine also posted a report that has been cited by Latin American governments recommending ivermectin as a possible coronavirus treatment. Clinicians there say the effects have been extremely damaging.
compassionate use

Remdesivir Works Against Coronaviruses in the Lab
Abby Olena, PhD | Mar 20, 2020 | 4 min read
The antiviral disables RNA replication machinery in MERS and SARS viruses. Can it beat back SARS-CoV-2?
FDA Reduces Paperwork for “Compassionate Use”
Jef Akst | Jun 8, 2016 | 1 min read
The change should allow patients with fatal illnesses easier access to experimental drugs, but gaining permission from drug companies remains the biggest challenge.
Fatal-Disease Drug in Limbo
Jef Akst | Nov 25, 2015 | 2 min read
A panel of experts advised the US Food and Drug Administration that BioMarin Pharmaceutical has not demonstrated efficacy of its new drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Nurse Infected with Ebola in Spain
Kerry Grens | Oct 6, 2014 | 1 min read
The case marks the first person to contract the virus outside of West Africa.
FDA OKs siRNA Ebola Drug
Kerry Grens | Sep 23, 2014 | 2 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration gives the green light to deploy an experimental short interfering RNA treatment against Ebola.
Serum to Stop Ebola?
Kerry Grens | Aug 5, 2014 | 2 min read
An experimental monoclonal antibody therapy, tested only in animals, is given to two Americans infected with Ebola virus.
