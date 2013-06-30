ADVERTISEMENT
  3. conception

The Epigenetic Origins of Allergy and Asthma
The Scientist Speaks Ep. 15 - The Epigenetic Origins of Allergy and Asthma
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Feb 26, 2021 | 1 min read
Epigenetic marks acquired from environmental exposures throughout life influence human health and may even transcend generations.
Seasonality of Premature Birth
Kate Yandell | Jul 9, 2013 | 2 min read
Babies conceived in May have an elevated risk of being born early.
Widening the Fertile Window
Robert Martin | Jul 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Women may be able to store viable sperm for longer than a week, thus contributing to apparent variability in pregnancy lengths.
Book Excerpt from How We Do It: The Evolution and Future of Human Reproduction
Robert Martin | Jun 30, 2013 | 5 min read
In Chapter 3, “From Mating to Conception,” author Robert Martin explores the question of why humans and other primates frequently engage in sexual intercourse when females are not fertile.
