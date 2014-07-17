ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
contact lens
contact lens
Contacts May Affect Eye Microbiome
Jef Akst
| Mar 23, 2016
| 1 min read
The bacterial communities in the eyes of contact lens wearers resemble those of the skin, according to a study.
Alphabet Announces Life Sciences
Tracy Vence
| Aug 24, 2015
| 1 min read
Google’s parent company is launching a research-and-development project as a standalone firm.
Contact Lenses Can Change the Ocular Microbiome
Amanda B. Keener
| Jun 1, 2015
| 2 min read
A study finds that wearing contact lenses may alter the composition of the bacterial community living on the surface of the eye.
Google, Novartis to Develop Smart Contacts
Bob Grant
| Jul 17, 2014
| 2 min read
The technologically advanced eyewear monitors blood sugar concentrations in diabetic patients.
