ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. cosmology

cosmology

Molecule Similar to Peptides Detected in Protostars
Kerry Grens | Jun 9, 2017 | 2 min read
The dust surrounding emerging, Sun-like stars contains methyl isocyanate, an organic molecule.
Most Earth-like Planet Found
Kerry Grens | Jul 27, 2015 | 1 min read
Kepler-452b revolves around a sun much like our own.
Comet Lander Finds Organic Matter
Kerry Grens | Nov 19, 2014 | 2 min read
Although Philae’s active life on a comet lasted just a few days, it has confirmed what many had suspected: organic molecules are present.
The Scientist on The Pulse, March 21
Kerry Grens | Mar 24, 2014 | 1 min read
Big Bang ripples, ancient moss revived, and lab-made heart tissue
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT