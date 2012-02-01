crane flies

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Fossilized Eyes
Both modern and ancient crane fly eyes contain eumelanin, a light-screening pigment.
Swarming Mongolia
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 1, 2012 | 1 min read
For the past decade and a half, a crew of about 20 entomologists, water ecologists, and other specialists converges on the shorelines of Mongolia’s lakes, rivers, and streams, just when swarms of aquatic insects do the same.
Genghis Jon
Cristina Luiggi | Feb 1, 2012 | 4 min read
By helping Mongolians cultivate an understanding of their native insect fauna, scientists hope to protect the country's unique yet fragile ecosystems.
