criminal case
Genealogy Website Helped Crack Golden State Killer Case
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 27, 2018
| 2 min read
DNA from a relative of the suspect submitted to the site GEDmatch gave investigators just enough information to identify him, but the process raises privacy concerns.
Three Dartmouth Scientists Being Investigated for Sexual Misconduct
Catherine Offord
| Oct 31, 2017
| 2 min read
The professors, all faculty members in the college’s department of psychology and brain sciences, have been placed on paid leave.
AAAS Fellowship Decision Criticized
Bob Grant
| Dec 11, 2015
| 2 min read
The chemist charged with felony labor code violations following a 2008 lab fire that killed a research assistant was recently named an American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow.
UC Spent Millions on Lab Death Case
Bob Grant
| Oct 28, 2014
| 2 min read
The University of California paid about $4.5 million to private law firms over six years defending a UCLA chemistry professor from felony charges relating to his employee’s death.
Agreement Reached in Lab Fire Case
Jef Akst
| Jun 25, 2014
| 2 min read
A University of California, Los Angeles chemist facing criminal charges after a lab accident that killed his research assistant in 2009 avoids a public trial and jail time.
JSTOR “Regretted” Fraud Case
Beth Marie Mole
| Jan 14, 2013
| 2 min read
After the suicide of Reddit developer Aaron Swartz, JSTOR says it regrets being involved in the federal computer fraud case against him.
Bishop Pleads Guilty
Jef Akst
| Sep 12, 2012
| 2 min read
Former University of Alabama-Huntsville biology professor Amy Bishop admits to murdering her colleagues in February 2010.
Chronic Fatigue Case Dropped
Jef Akst
| Jun 15, 2012
| 2 min read
The criminal charges that had been brought upon chronic fatigue syndrome researcher Judy Mikovits for stealing data from her former employer have been dropped.
