“Yeti” Just a Himalayan Bear?
Jenny Rood
| Mar 17, 2015
| 2 min read
Latest analysis suggests the yeti is a known bear species, not the new, hybrid species suggested by a previous study.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 1, 2014
| 2 min read
August 2014's selection of notable quotes
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Sep 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Rocket Girl, The Cancer Chronicles, Abominable Science!
, and
The Sports Gene
Monster Hunting 2.0
Dan Cossins
| Feb 1, 2013
| 4 min read
With the launch of a new peer-reviewed journal, can cryptozoology emerge from the shadows to be taken seriously by the mainstream scientific community?
