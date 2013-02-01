ADVERTISEMENT
“Yeti” Just a Himalayan Bear?
Jenny Rood | Mar 17, 2015 | 2 min read
Latest analysis suggests the yeti is a known bear species, not the new, hybrid species suggested by a previous study.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2014 | 2 min read
August 2014's selection of notable quotes
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Sep 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Rocket Girl, The Cancer Chronicles, Abominable Science!, and The Sports Gene
Monster Hunting 2.0
Dan Cossins | Feb 1, 2013 | 4 min read
With the launch of a new peer-reviewed journal, can cryptozoology emerge from the shadows to be taken seriously by the mainstream scientific community?
