After refusing to pay the ransom demanded by those behind a cyberattack, the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research has been out of action since February 8.

Hackers Bring Dutch Research Funding Agency to Standstill

Hackers Bring Dutch Research Funding Agency to Standstill

After refusing to pay the ransom demanded by those behind a cyberattack, the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research has been out of action since February 8.

After refusing to pay the ransom demanded by those behind a cyberattack, the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research has been out of action since February 8.