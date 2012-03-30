ADVERTISEMENT
The Scientist Staff | Nov 1, 2019 | 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2019 issue of The Scientist.
War Dance of the Honeybee
Karl Gruber | Feb 1, 2018 | 2 min read
One species has developed a novel waggle to warn about invading wasps.
Ballroom Brainwaves
Eli Chen | Mar 28, 2014 | 3 min read
A neuroscientist studies the brains of tango dancers in an attempt to understand interpersonal connectedness.
Review: Gossamer Gallants
Marlene Zuk | Apr 4, 2013 | 3 min read
The insect-inspired dance by choreographer Paul Taylor strikes the perfect balance between six-legged realism and artistic fancy.
The Eternal Digital Dance
Ashley P. Taylor | Aug 9, 2012 | 3 min read
Choreographer Merce Cunningham achieved a kind of immortality by employing technology to capture a solo dance that he never taught to his pupils.
So You Think About Dance?
Edyta Zielinska | Mar 30, 2012 | 2 min read
Spectators experience some of the same brain impulses as the dancers they're watching.
