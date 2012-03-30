ADVERTISEMENT
dance
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2019 issue of
The Scientist
.
War Dance of the Honeybee
Karl Gruber
| Feb 1, 2018
| 2 min read
One species has developed a novel waggle to warn about invading wasps.
Ballroom Brainwaves
Eli Chen
| Mar 28, 2014
| 3 min read
A neuroscientist studies the brains of tango dancers in an attempt to understand interpersonal connectedness.
Review: Gossamer Gallants
Marlene Zuk
| Apr 4, 2013
| 3 min read
The insect-inspired dance by choreographer Paul Taylor strikes the perfect balance between six-legged realism and artistic fancy.
The Eternal Digital Dance
Ashley P. Taylor
| Aug 9, 2012
| 3 min read
Choreographer Merce Cunningham achieved a kind of immortality by employing technology to capture a solo dance that he never taught to his pupils.
So You Think About Dance?
Edyta Zielinska
| Mar 30, 2012
| 2 min read
Spectators experience some of the same brain impulses as the dancers they're watching.
