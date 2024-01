The Biden administration will by 2026 require that all publicly funded work be deposited in designated repositories immediately on publication.

No More Paywalls on Federally Funded Research: White House

No More Paywalls on Federally Funded Research: White House

No More Paywalls on Federally Funded Research: White House

The Biden administration will by 2026 require that all publicly funded work be deposited in designated repositories immediately on publication.

The Biden administration will by 2026 require that all publicly funded work be deposited in designated repositories immediately on publication.