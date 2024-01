Consortia in both countries are pushing for open-access subscriptions with the publisher.

Universities in Germany and Sweden Lose Access to Elsevier Journals

Universities in Germany and Sweden Lose Access to Elsevier Journals

Universities in Germany and Sweden Lose Access to Elsevier Journals

Consortia in both countries are pushing for open-access subscriptions with the publisher.

Consortia in both countries are pushing for open-access subscriptions with the publisher.