  3. decellularization

decellularization

Limbs in the Lab
Amanda B. Keener | Jun 8, 2015 | 1 min read
Scientists bioengineer rat arms and hands from scaffolds stripped of their cellular material.
Engineered Hearts Beat
Kate Yandell | Aug 15, 2013 | 2 min read
Human stem cells take up residence in mouse hearts stripped of their own components, restoring some of the organs’ function.
