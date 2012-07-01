ADVERTISEMENT
Bug Off
Kerry Grens | Oct 3, 2013 | 1 min read
Identification of a DEET-sensitive olfactory receptor leads to alternative, possibly better, repellants.
Some Mosquitoes Ignore DEET
Dan Cossins | Feb 21, 2013 | 1 min read
The olfactory receptor neurons of some mosquitoes become less sensitive to the insect repellent after previous exposure.
Sweet Smell of Success
Karen Hopkin | Jul 1, 2012 | 9 min read
With persistence and pluck, Leslie Vosshall managed to snatch insect odorant receptors from the jaws of experimental defeat.
