Ebola virus was detected in samples from a child who died last week, the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health announce.

New Ebola Case Confirmed in DRC Months After Previous Outbreak

New Ebola Case Confirmed in DRC Months After Previous Outbreak

New Ebola Case Confirmed in DRC Months After Previous Outbreak

Ebola virus was detected in samples from a child who died last week, the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health announce.

Ebola virus was detected in samples from a child who died last week, the World Health Organization and Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health announce.