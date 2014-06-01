ADVERTISEMENT
Photographs of the December 2021 issue's contributors
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2021 issue of The Scientist.
Mind the Graph
Seeing Science: How to Visually Explain Complex Concepts
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Mind the Graph | Sep 16, 2022 | 4 min read
Scientists turn to an easy, plug-and-play platform to visually translate their work.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2018 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the May 2018 issue of The Scientist.
Lab Legos
Kerry Grens | Jul 20, 2016 | 2 min read
3-D printed components allow researchers to construct custom-made instruments.
Waste Not, Want Not
Rina Shaikh-Lesko | Jun 1, 2014 | 4 min read
Researchers and entrepreneurs divert food waste from landfills by turning it into a variety of ingenious products.
