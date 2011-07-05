ADVERTISEMENT
digit ratio
digit ratio
Digit Ratio and Sex Hormones
Tia Ghose
| Sep 6, 2011
| 1 min read
Men and women may have different finger-length ratios as a result of different sex hormone exposure during early embryonic development.
Digit ratio predicts penis length
Jef Akst
| Jul 5, 2011
| 1 min read
In addition to its relationship to a variety of diseases, the length ratio of the second and fourth fingers also correlates with stretched penile length in men.
