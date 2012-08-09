digital motion capture

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Wiggles and Squirms
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 29, 2019 | 1 min read
An artificially intelligent program tracks the motion of infants to help doctors look for links to disorders with abnormal motions.
The Eternal Digital Dance
Ashley P. Taylor | Aug 9, 2012 | 3 min read
Choreographer Merce Cunningham achieved a kind of immortality by employing technology to capture a solo dance that he never taught to his pupils.
