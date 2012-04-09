dinosaur egg

ADVERTISEMENT
Long Egg Incubations May Have Doomed the Dinosaurs
Diana Kwon
| Jan 4, 2017
| 1 min read
An investigation of fossilized teeth reveals that some dinosaurs took more than six months to hatch, hindering their abilities to procreate quickly and efficiently.
Taking a Dino’s Temperature
Bob Grant
| Oct 15, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers develop a method for estimating the body temperatures of long-extinct species, and suggest that dinosaurs operated somewhere between endothermy and exothermy.
Cretaceous Easter Eggs
Cristina Luiggi
| Apr 9, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers discover a 70-million-year-old egg that belonged to a small, bird-like meat-eating dinosaur.
