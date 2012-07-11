disease risk

A new study links a variant of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE ε4 to better memory in older age, even in the presence of amyloid plaques—a possible explanation for the variant’s persistence despite its association with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
A study of 34 children hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in China reveals that fever and coughing were common, but the type of lesions typically seen in the lungs of adults with COVID-19 were rare.
People returning from the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brazil will not substantially affect viral transmission in most participating countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.