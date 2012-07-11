ADVERTISEMENT
Fluorescent image of red cells with high and low levels of parasitic infection in green
Parasite Drove Natural Selection in Amazonian Indigenous Groups
The findings could help researchers understand why some individuals are more vulnerable to deadly Chagas disease.
A vial labeled &ldquo;RSV vaccine&rdquo; on a reflective surface next to a syringe.
After Decades of Delays, RSV Vaccines Show Promise in Early Data 
Dan Robitzski | Nov 1, 2022 | 3 min read
Both Pfizer and GSK have shared preliminary data suggesting that their experimental vaccines can protect older adults and newborn infants from the virus.
a three star rating displays next to a bowl of fruits and vegetables with a stethoscope, scale, and other health and fitness supplies in the background.
5-Star Rating System Ranks the Validity of Health Advice
Katherine Irving | Oct 10, 2022 | 2 min read
The proposed tool aims to inject clarity into the often-murky science of health risk factors, but some experts are skeptical that it’ll succeed.
Jukka Koskela shares how scientific discussion and mentorship motivate his research examining genetics and disease risk.
Sharing Scientific Ideas in Disease Genetics
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | 1 min read
Jukka Koskela shares how scientific discussion and mentorship motivate his research examining genetics and disease risk.
A single neutrophil white blood cell in the artery with red blood cells floating around it
Missing Y Chromosome in Mouse Blood Causes Heart Dysfunction
Patience Asanga | Jul 16, 2022 | 3 min read
An analysis of human data from the UK biobank also finds an association between Y chromosome loss and heart disease in men.
Colored artistic rendition of neurons and plaque buildup
Alzheimer’s Risk Gene Paradoxically Protects Against Memory Loss
Chloe Tenn | Oct 8, 2021 | 2 min read
A new study links a variant of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE ε4 to better memory in older age, even in the presence of amyloid plaques—a possible explanation for the variant’s persistence despite its association with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Computer scientist Ashok Srinivasan masked in front of a plane
Random Plane Boarding Minimizes COVID-19 Risk: Study
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 27, 2021 | 5 min read
A modeling study of boarding behavior finds filling the plane from back to front extends the close contact time between passengers and therefore increases the risks posed by air travel.
COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, pandemic, coronavirus, food safety, fomite, disease transmission, testing, CDC, WHO
Coronavirus Found on Food Packaging, but Likely of Little Concern
Amanda Heidt | Aug 13, 2020 | 3 min read
China recently reported the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the outside of frozen food items imported from other countries, but experts stress the risk of transmission is extremely low.
COVID-19 Is “Very Different” in Young Kids Versus Adults
Abby Olena, PhD | Jun 16, 2020 | 4 min read
A study of 34 children hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in China reveals that fever and coughing were common, but the type of lesions typically seen in the lungs of adults with COVID-19 were rare.
HIV gut microbiome risk high immune system activation inflammation study
Men with High HIV Risk Have Unique Gut Microbes, Inflammation: Study
Chia-Yi Hou | Jul 8, 2019 | 2 min read
The microbiomes of men who have sex with men are associated with greater immune system activation and promote elevated rates of viral infection in vitro.
Taller People More Prone to Cancer
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 24, 2018 | 4 min read
The increased risk is slight, but aligns with a longstanding hypothesis that having more cells in one’s body leads to more chances for those cells to become cancerous.
Additional #IceBucketChallenge Payoffs
Jef Akst | Jul 28, 2016 | 2 min read
Researchers identify a new ALS-associated gene thanks to funds generated by the social media challenge that went viral in summer 2014.
CDC: Olympics May Boost Zika Importation Risk for Four African Countries
Tanya Lewis | Jul 13, 2016 | 2 min read
People returning from the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brazil will not substantially affect viral transmission in most participating countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Disease-Linked Genes Questioned
Jef Akst | Jan 6, 2016 | 2 min read
Many patients with genetic variations linked to cardiac disorders do not exhibit any symptoms, raising concerns about the validity of incidental findings of genetic tests.
Outbreak Observatory
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jul 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
Increasingly precise remote-sensing data are helping researchers monitor and predict cases of infectious disease.
FDA OKs 23andMe Test
Kerry Grens | Feb 20, 2015 | 1 min read
The US Food and Drug Administration will allow the personal genomics company to resume a disease-risk analysis.
Autism in the Genes
Jef Akst | Jul 22, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers determine that heritability outweighs non-genetic risk factors when it comes to the developmental disorder.
The Dark Side of Curing Cancer
Jef Akst | Apr 7, 2014 | 1 min read
Panelists at AACR discuss the health risks that cancer survivors must face.
Married Cousins Boost Birth Defects
Chris Palmer | Jul 5, 2013 | 2 min read
The largest study of its kind reveals cousin marriages and older mothers double the risk of birth defects.
Natural Alzheimer’s Protection
Sabrina Richards | Jul 11, 2012 | 3 min read
Researchers identify a gene variant that reduces risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
