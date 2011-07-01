ADVERTISEMENT
diseases/medicine
Slow March Toward a Canavan Cure
Ashley Yeager
| May 1, 2018
| 5 min read
Two decades after a successful crowdfunding campaign, some clinical trial patients have seen improvements—but there’s still no approved treatment for the disease.
The Philadelphia Family Helping to Drive Research on MLD
Catherine Offord
| May 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Though Calliope Joy’s disease is too far progressed to be treatable, her parents have helped other children with metachromatic leukodystrophy get access to an experimental therapy.
Families of Children with Rare Diseases Fuel Gene Therapy Research
The Scientist
Staff
| May 1, 2018
| 10+ min read
Crowdfunding can power investigations into diseases that would otherwise receive little attention.
Two Chemists Knighted
Kerry Grens
| Jan 2, 2015
| 1 min read
Researchers who contributed to the development of Viagra and produced “greener” solvents, respectively, achieved knight status from the Queen of England.
Ebola from Pigs to Monkeys
Ed Yong
| Nov 15, 2012
| 3 min read
A deadly Ebola virus can spread from pigs to monkeys without direct contact, pointing to pig farms as a possible contributor to outbreaks.
Desperately Seeking Radioisotopes
Robert E. Schenter
| Jul 1, 2011
| 3 min read
New strategies are needed to address the current and future shortages of radioisotopes that threaten medical research and treatment.
