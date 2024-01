Oceanic bacteria form a transient spherical community to conquer large food sources, taking on different roles to break down the bounty more efficiently.

Inside Versus Out: A New Form of Bacterial Cooperation

Inside Versus Out: A New Form of Bacterial Cooperation

Inside Versus Out: A New Form of Bacterial Cooperation

Oceanic bacteria form a transient spherical community to conquer large food sources, taking on different roles to break down the bounty more efficiently.

Oceanic bacteria form a transient spherical community to conquer large food sources, taking on different roles to break down the bounty more efficiently.