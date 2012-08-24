ADVERTISEMENT
  3. DNA evidence

UK Judges Receive Primers on Forensic Science
Catherine Offord | Mar 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Scientists in the U.K., in collaboration with members of the judiciary, have launched the first in a series of explanatory documents designed to help integrate science into the courtroom.
Supreme Court OKs DNA Collection on Arrest
Dan Cossins | Jun 4, 2013 | 2 min read
Top justices rule that police have the right to take DNA swabs from people who are arrested, even before they are convicted.
Genetic Privacy for Suspects?
Dan Cossins | Feb 12, 2013 | 1 min read
In an upcoming hearing, the US Supreme Court will decide on whether police can take DNA samples from suspects who have not been convicted.
Better Forensic Science Needed
Jef Akst | Aug 24, 2012 | 2 min read
Speakers at the American Chemical Society (ACS) meeting in Philadelphia this week call for researchers to help improve forensic practices.
