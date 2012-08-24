DNA testing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
US Officials Order DNA Tests to Reunite Migrant Families
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 6, 2018
| 2 min read
The goal is to expedite the time it takes to bring families together, but immigration advocates say the tests raise concerns about how the government will use the data.
Estonia Offers Free Genetic Testing to Residents
Diana Kwon
| Apr 13, 2018
| 1 min read
The nationwide experiment will initially include around 100,000 volunteers.
Ancestry.com Adds New Genetics Service
Bob Grant
| Apr 6, 2015
| 2 min read
The genealogy company is advertising a new DNA test that can reportedly connect users to their ancestors back to the 1700s.
The Price of DNA IDs
Jef Akst
| Sep 16, 2013
| 2 min read
Following natural disasters or violent political turmoil, DNA science can help identify victims. But what if a country can’t afford the technology?
Horse Meat in Taco Bell Beef
Dan Cossins
| Mar 4, 2013
| 2 min read
Tests showed that beef products sold at some of Taco Bell’s European restaurants contained horse DNA, dragging the fast-food chain into a growing food fraud scandal in Europe.
Ancient Pharaoh Was Murdered
Jef Akst
| Dec 18, 2012
| 2 min read
DNA samples and CT scans reveal that Ramesses III likely had his throat slashed by his son and other conspirators.
Better Forensic Science Needed
Jef Akst
| Aug 24, 2012
| 2 min read
Speakers at the American Chemical Society (ACS) meeting in Philadelphia this week call for researchers to help improve forensic practices.
