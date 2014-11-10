ADVERTISEMENT
Doctors Without Borders
Violence in Congo Threatens Fight Against Ebola
Jef Akst
| Mar 7, 2019
| 2 min read
After attacks on two Ebola treatment centers in Democratic Republic of Congo last week, Doctors Without Borders says public health workers are “failing” to control the epidemic.
Ebola Update
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 26, 2014
| 2 min read
Infection rates in Liberia decline; aid organizations struggle to procure gear; Merck enters the vaccine race; more
Maps for Disease
Jef Akst
| Nov 10, 2014
| 2 min read
A collaboration between Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross, and other organizations aims to map developing cities across the globe to improve disease response efforts.
