ADVERTISEMENT
Building with sign reading “Novartis”
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy
Two Children Die After Receiving Novartis Gene Therapy

No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.

No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. drug

drug

3D illustration showing neurons inside the brain
Experimental Pill to Treat Parkinson’s Is Safe, Trial Finds
Andy Carstens | Jun 10, 2022 | 2 min read
Testing in animals and lab-grown cells suggests the experimental drug could enhance the function of lysosomes within cells.
Brick building with tall windows and white letters out front that say "Food and Drug Administration"
FDA Limits Use of J&J Vaccine, Citing Safety Concerns
Natalia Mesa, PhD | May 6, 2022 | 2 min read
US adults are now only eligible for the vaccine under certain circumstances.
man in white with bookshelves
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
Chloe Tenn | Dec 2, 2021 | 2 min read
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
orange and blue cell image
Woman’s Body Appears to Rid Itself of HIV
Chloe Tenn | Nov 18, 2021 | 3 min read
Researchers report what appears to be the second case of a person’s immune system clearing the virus on its own.
blue and white building sign
Biden Picks Robert Califf to Head the FDA for a Second Time
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 2 min read
The cardiologist was briefly the FDA Commissioner in the Obama Administration, and now has a second chance to act on plans he tried to implement during his first tenure.
Updated
Merck research facility in San Francisco
Antiviral Pill Lowers Risks of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death
Chloe Tenn | Oct 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Merck reports that its antiviral molnupiravir was effective against early stages of COVID-19 in high-risk patients in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
Infectious Disease Researcher Steve Meshnick Dies
Catherine Offord | Aug 13, 2020 | 3 min read
A leading scientist on the mechanisms of action of antimalarial medications, the University of North Carolina professor made contributions to research and mentoring all around the world.
Luis Alvarez Aims to Heal Wounds with Tissue-Regenerating “Paint”
Shawna Williams | Jul 13, 2020 | 3 min read
The bioactive coating tethers restorative proteins to implanted tissues and fosters new growth, animal studies suggest.
Insight into Dexamethasone’s Benefits in Severe COVID-19
Abby Olena, PhD | Jun 19, 2020 | 5 min read
The steroid’s exceptional performance in early results from the RECOVERY clinical trial in the United Kingdom is a rational outcome of the drug’s anti-inflammatory effects, experts say.
FDA Approves Previously Rejected Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
Emily Makowski | Dec 13, 2019 | 1 min read
The drug Vyondys 53 has met a surrogate endpoint of protein production, but there’s no clear proof it has a clinical benefit.
mdma ecstacy serotonin dopamine
Serotonin and Dopamine Responsible for the Pros and Cons of MDMA
Ruth Williams | Dec 11, 2019 | 3 min read
A study in mice suggests serotonin release underlies the drug’s prosocial effects while dopamine mediates the rewarding properties that drive its potential for abuse.
Tufts to Remove Sackler Name from Medical Campus
Emily Makowski | Dec 9, 2019 | 2 min read
The school will not return donations from the family that made its riches on opioids, but the university will start a $3 million endowment for addiction prevention and treatment.
flu influenza xofluza virus drug-resistant baloxavir
Drug-Resistant Flu Can Emerge After Patients Take Antiviral
Kerry Grens | Nov 26, 2019 | 2 min read
Roughly a quarter of 38 viral samples from people treated with Xofluza had mutations in their genomes that made the pathogens less susceptible to the drug.
Two Professors Accused of Making Meth in Campus Lab
Emily Makowski | Nov 18, 2019 | 1 min read
The Henderson State University academics face charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.
UCB Cuts $2.1 Billion Deal to Acquire Ra Pharma
Catherine Offord | Oct 14, 2019 | 2 min read
The move will allow the Belgium-headquartered biopharmaceutical giant to boost its work on treatments for rare diseases.
Antidepressant Approvals Could Herald New Era in Psychiatric Drugs
Bianca Nogrady | Oct 1, 2019 | 9 min read
The FDA has given the green light to the first major new classes of antidepressant therapies in decades, opening up new avenues for therapeutic development.
vape pen and marijuana
Marijuana Unsafe During Pregnancy or Adolescence: Surgeon General
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 30, 2019 | 2 min read
The federal government cautions that the drug can affect brain development in both teens and fetuses.
Microneedle patch delivers liquid medications
Image of the Day: Artificial Snake Bite
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 6, 2019 | 1 min read
A microneedle delivers liquid medicines through tiny, fang-like points.
Tabernanthe iboga Baill. psychedelic psychoactive
Professors Could Lose Jobs for Housing Rare, Psychedelic Plant
Kerry Grens | Jul 3, 2019 | 2 min read
Miami University’s plant conservatory was growing seedlings of iboga, which contains an illegal, psychoactive substance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT