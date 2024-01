A jolt of norepinephrine in the mouse gut facilitates colonization by certain microbes, which in turn deplete glycine, enhancing cocaine-induced behaviors.

Cocaine Use Creates Feedback Loop with Gut Bacteria: Mouse Study

