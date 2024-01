Screens of hundreds of drug excipients reveal that some can interact with biological targets, contradicting their FDA categorization as inert.

Activities Discovered for Some Inactive Drug Ingredients

Activities Discovered for Some Inactive Drug Ingredients

Screens of hundreds of drug excipients reveal that some can interact with biological targets, contradicting their FDA categorization as inert.

Screens of hundreds of drug excipients reveal that some can interact with biological targets, contradicting their FDA categorization as inert.