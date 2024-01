Public health care will take a hit however Britain leaves the European Union, but a no-deal exit will cause the most harm, a new analysis shows.

All Brexit Scenarios Will Be Damaging to UK Health Service: Report

All Brexit Scenarios Will Be Damaging to UK Health Service: Report

All Brexit Scenarios Will Be Damaging to UK Health Service: Report

Public health care will take a hit however Britain leaves the European Union, but a no-deal exit will cause the most harm, a new analysis shows.

Public health care will take a hit however Britain leaves the European Union, but a no-deal exit will cause the most harm, a new analysis shows.