ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Horns and Wings
Scarab beetle horns share a common genetic origin with wings.
Image of the Day: Horns and Wings
Image of the Day: Horns and Wings
Scarab beetle horns share a common genetic origin with wings.
Scarab beetle horns share a common genetic origin with wings.
Home
Subjects
dung beetles
dung beetles
How Corpse-Eating Beetles Avoid Infection
Yao-Hua Law
| Jun 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Some beetle species may have evolved to tunnel into the ground to escape the pathogens that abound on dead and rotting animals.
Antibiotic Affects Cow Dung
Tracy Vence
| May 25, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers assess some of the downstream effects of treating livestock with a broad-spectrum antibiotic.
Doodoo Rendezvous
Bob Grant
| Jun 30, 2014
| 1 min read
Watch flightless dung beetles (
Circellium bacchus
), sneaky copulators and crap connoisseurs, do their thing in South Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT