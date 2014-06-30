ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Horns and Wings
Scarab beetle horns share a common genetic origin with wings.
How Corpse-Eating Beetles Avoid Infection
Yao-Hua Law | Jun 1, 2018 | 4 min read
Some beetle species may have evolved to tunnel into the ground to escape the pathogens that abound on dead and rotting animals.
Antibiotic Affects Cow Dung
Tracy Vence | May 25, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers assess some of the downstream effects of treating livestock with a broad-spectrum antibiotic.
Doodoo Rendezvous
Bob Grant | Jun 30, 2014 | 1 min read
Watch flightless dung beetles (Circellium bacchus), sneaky copulators and crap connoisseurs, do their thing in South Africa.
